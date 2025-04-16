Yash Raj Films release the title track of Aditya Chopra’s debut musical Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical

From Punjab to Paddington, Vishal and Sheykhar are asking everyone to ‘Come Fall In Love’ with the title track of Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical. An Aditya Chopra directorial, Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is all set to premiere in the UK at Manchester Opera House from Thursday 29 May to Saturday 21 June 2025. The new musical comedy is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and will star Jena Pandya and Ashley Day, who will play the role of Simran and Roger respectively.

Ahead of the musical’s premiere, YRF released the title track ‘Come Fall In Love’ featuring renowned music duo Vishal-Sheykhar. Come Fall In Love beautifully blends the essence of both Eastern and Western influences. Vishal and Sheykhar seamlessly weave together traditional Indian instruments, like the dhols, with the vibrant energy of the West which is bound to be an earworm for everyone, including musical theatre lovers. The lyrics of this title track have been written by Nell Benjamin.

Speaking about the song, Sheykhar Ravjiani said, “I have enjoyed every moment of the experience of creating the music for ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’, and I’m glad Aditya Chopra got us onboard for this project. This song is incredibly special – I’m sure the audience will absolutely love it and that it will heighten their anticipation for the show. This high-energy anthem captures the beautiful spirit of India and celebrates the cross-cultural connection of East meets West. It is sure to connect with everyone regardless of who they are and where they’re from! I can definitely say we’ve created this song with all our heart and if you wish to know more about India and its vibrant culture, then you must go and watch Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical.”

Vishal Dadlani echoed similar sentiments. He said, “Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical celebrates India’s culture, tradition and everything India is loved for. Working on the musical has been hugely satisfying. For the Come Fall In Love song title track, we wanted to arouse a strong sense of nostalgia for someone who has roots in India and, at the same time, would introduce people in the West to India’s great heritage, which is prevalent in its food, music, cinema, and culture. Nell Benjamin wrote the song as an energetic glorification of India, an India that is even more than just colours and festivals, an India that resides in her people. I’m thrilled to have that thought so beautifully evident in our song. Come Fall In Love is a musical made with a lot of heart and will resonate with a diverse audience – the Come Fall In Love track is just a teaser to what’s in store for you.”

Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical premieres in the UK this May. It is directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. Come Fall In Love, the song, is one of the 18 all-new English songs created for the production.

The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Co-Choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End), Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design by Japhy Weideman, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Video Design by Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger is Ted Arthur and Musical Direction is by Ben Holder.