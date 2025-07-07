Yash Raj Films to release trailer of the much-anticipated romantic film Saiyaara at 11 am tomorrow

The much-anticipated romantic film, Saiyaara, brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both known for creating timeless love stories, for the first time!

Saiyaara is buzzing these days as the most anticipated young romantic film of our times. It has delivered the best album of the year with all songs like Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s Dhun making waves on the musical charts of India!

YRF is now set to release the trailer of Saiyaara at 11 am tomorrow, positioning it as an appointment viewing asset for the youth of the country. Saiyaara has so far received unanimous praise for delivering an intense love story with debutants who share infectious chemistry and brilliant acting skills.

The film launches Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero. The studio has handpicked Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the next YRF heroine.

Saiyaara is produced by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.