Yash Raj Films unveils the origin story of an assassin played by Alia Bhatt in Alpha teaser

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films has launched the teaser of Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt. The asset unveils the first origin story of a young assassin, who is raised and built to kill, within the YRF Spy Universe!

In the first teaser, YRF has set up the story of a killer (Alia) raised by Bobby Deol. YRF will reveal the character of other leading lady, Sharvari, soon as every character is built out for the audience through its marketing campaign.

Alpha is a true blue popcorn entertainer that is intended to be a celebration of the Alpha attitude of two girls in a never been done before action film fronted by women in cinema!

Alpha is meant to feel like a ride – thrilling, emotional, funny, unpredictable and unapologetically entertaining.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release worldwide, only in cinemas, on July 3, 2026. It also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles!