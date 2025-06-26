Yash Raj Films’ WAR 2 to have a global IMAX release in theatres on August 14

Yash Raj Films (YRF), India’s premier film studio and home to the country’s biggest cinematic franchises, proudly announces the exclusive global IMAX release of its next major tentpole, War 2. The high-octane spy thriller will debut in IMAX theatres across major International markets North America, Middle East, UK & Europe, Australasia, Africa and South East Asia, alongside its Domestic release in India on August 14, delivering a next-level immersive experience for fans around the world.

War 2 marks the latest explosive chapter in the YRF Spy Universe — India’s biggest and most successful film franchise — following global hits like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War. The 2023 blockbuster Pathaan is already one of the top-grossing IMAX releases in Indian box office history, underscoring the franchise’s massive worldwide appeal.

Marking 50 days to War 2, YRF today released new posters of Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani with the IMAX announcement.

“At Yash Raj Films, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema on the global stage,” said Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, Yash Raj Films. He adds, “War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe and we’re thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible to the audience. War 2 pits two of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the most epic face off that can truly be called a spectacle in every sense of the way and IMAX will deliver this thrill in spades to the audience globally.”

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films to bring the year’s biggest Indian film, ‘War 2,’ to IMAX locations across the world, solidifying the global appeal of this stellar franchise and masterclass in action filmmaking,” said Christopher Tillman, VP of International Development and Distribution at IMAX. “Director Ayan Mukerji is crafting an adrenaline-fueled theatrical spectacle and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will deliver electrifying performances in ‘War 2,’ creating unforgettable action cinema tailored for the immersive experience only IMAX can provide.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features jaw-dropping action sequences and cutting-edge visuals. War 2 was filmed with IMAX presentation in mind, using the format’s ultra-large screen and signature sound for maximum impact.

A special teaser for the IMAX release of War 2 has already begun playing in theatres globally, offering a glimpse at what fans can expect. The full experience of the film arrives on August 14, 2025— exclusively in IMAX.