Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein: Upcoming Netflix thriller’s soundtrack brings back ’90s nostalgia with a twist!

The much anticipated genre bending series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein which releases on Netflix come Jan 14, 2022 features a range of diverse tracks. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is an ode to the classic and pulpy Indian thrillers of the 90s and even the title itself has been inspired from the popular Baazigar song.

The soundtrack for the series has been composed by the young music director duo, Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait who are both mates from their time together at the Berklee College of Music in the US.

The maverick young duo bring a fresh new vibe to the series’ soundtrack with songs like the title track – ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ which brings the modern foot tapping rendition of our favourite 90s song in a new avatar with elements of Latin/ Spanish arrangements and dark eerie vocals. ‘Bheega Bheega’ – a soulful romantic number which features heartwarming lyrics and uses conventional Western Instruments along with Indian folk melodies and a powerful action packed song like ‘Teri Baari Hai’ to name a few.

Speaking about the soundtrack, Director of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Sidharth Sengupta said, “The series is truly elevated with the compelling soundtrack created by Shivam and Anuj, which adds a unique flavour and soul to the story as a whole. We are elated with the initial response to the music of the show and hope the audience will enjoy it and find themselves humming and singing it as well.”

Music Director, Shivam Sengupta said, We wanted the music to tell this twisted and fierce love story in our own way and it was an immense honour to recreate the timeless classic that is ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and give it a modern twist as an homage to the legendary anthem.”

“The themes of the soundtrack explore classic 90s nostalgia and fuse it with a modern vibe. It was an exhilarating experience to work with Shivam on the diverse set of songs which delve into many genres like Romance, Classical, Bollywood, Jazz, Rap and much more.” added Anuj Danait.

The official soundtrack of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein features 11 songs, which are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn & Gaana.