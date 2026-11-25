Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has registered encouraging early pre-sales ahead of its November 27 release.

Advance booking for Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya has opened on an encouraging note, with the film recording swift early movement at the ticket windows ahead of its November 27 theatrical release. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the family entertainer has begun building its pre-release momentum, with the expectation that bookings will gather pace as more shows and cinemas come on sale.

According to trade-tracking estimates, the film had recorded big numbers already in gross advance sales across its opening weekend and the following Monday by Wednesday morning.

Its first day, Friday, November 27, accounted for over large advance sales. The bookings were spread across close to 100 cities, showing a wide early footprint.

The film’s advance sales opened in India on November 24, giving it a short window to build towards Friday. With bookings now underway across more locations, the numbers are expected to move upwards through the next two days. The weekend dates, particularly Saturday and Sunday, will also be important in determining the film’s opening trajectory.

The domestic response follows encouraging early movement in North America, where the film has reportedly big numbers in advance sales. Paid previews are scheduled across the region on November 26, ahead of the Indian release, with the Thanksgiving weekend offering an additional window to reach family audiences.

For Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks a return to the family entertainer genre that has been central to Rajshri Productions’ identity. The film brings together Ayushmann and Sharvari for the first time, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire among the ensemble cast.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film features music by Himesh Reshammiya. With advance bookings now open in India and overseas previews lined up, the makers will be looking to build on the early response as Yeh Prem Mol Liya heads to cinemas this Friday.