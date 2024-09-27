Yek Number brings the extraordinary story of an ordinary young man to the screen

The highly anticipated film, ‘Yek Number’, presented by Zee Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and produced by Sahyadri Films, recently witnessed a grand trailer launch event. The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Raj Thackeray, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Avinash Gowariker, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan, and writer Abhijat Joshi.

Since the release of the poster, excitement has been building around this film, and now, the powerful trailer has further fueled this anticipation. With its spine-chilling moments, the trailer has left the audience with many questions, intensifying their curiosity. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film stars Dhairya Gholap and Sayli Patil in lead roles.

From the moment the poster was revealed, there was a whirlwind of speculation that this film could be a biopic of the honourable Raj Thackeray. However, with the release of the trailer, these rumours have been put to rest. The film appears to tell the extraordinary story of an ordinary young man, who embarks on a journey from Mumbai to his village to bring back Raj Thackeray in order to complete his love story. The trailer highlights Pratap’s intense struggle to reach Raj Thackeray. But the burning question remains, will Pratap achieve his goal? The answer will unfold on October 10. The trailer has sparked immense curiosity, with audiences wondering, will Raj Thackeray himself make an appearance in the film? That’s something audience will have to discover on the big screen. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora makes a brief appearance, marking her debut in Marathi cinema with ‘Yek Number.’ “We also get to see a special glimpse of actor Siddharth Jadhav.” The film has already created a buzz with its romantic song “Jahir Jhala Jagala,” which has become a fan favourite.

All of this gives a clear sense of the grandeur of the film. This is probably the first time a movie of this kind is coming to the audience in Marathi cinema. “Yek Number” is undoubtedly a complete entertainment package with a mix of family drama, romance, and suspense.

Honourable Raj Thackeray expresses about film, “Just as grand films are being made in other languages, we all felt the need for similar large-scale productions in Marathi as well. That’s how the film ‘Yek Number’ has come to life. I extend my gratitude to the entire team behind this film. I must specifically mention Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Hirani, whose support was invaluable throughout. The entire team united around the simple yet powerful line ‘मी महाराष्ट्राचा, महाराष्ट्र माझा,’ and together they have delivered an exceptional masterpiece.”

Actor Aamir Khan expressed his admiration for the film ‘Yek Number’, saying, “I’m truly impressed by everyone’s work in this film. It’s been a unique experience for me, and I extend my best wishes to Tejaswini, Warda, Rajesh Mapuskar, and the entire team. May the film not only succeed in Maharashtra but also resonate globally.”

Regarding the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala expressed, “My production house has been around for 74 years, and Maharashtra has given me so much. I’m truly happy that through ‘Yek Number,’ I’ve been given a chance to give something back. Tejaswini and the entire team have worked tirelessly on this project. I truly hope this film achieves great success.”

Director Rajkumar Hirani shared his thoughts, saying, “I had heard the story of this film, and just a few days ago, I finally watched it. It completely captivated me. The essence of Maharashtra is beautifully showcased in every aspect of the film.”

Director Ashutosh Gowariker commented about the film, saying, “When I read this story, my first question was whether I would get permission. And if granted, how would I approach the making? Because creating this film is challenging, and now that we are here, it assures me that this film must have turned out to be excellent.”

Produced by Sahyadri Films, ‘Yek Number’ is presented by Zee Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala as producers. The film is set to release on October 10, bringing it to the audience.