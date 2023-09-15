yes Studios and Applause Entertainment extend partnership for second season of Tanaav

yes Studios and Applause Entertainment extend partnership for second season of Fauda adaptation in India, TANAAV. The first season of Fauda was adapted by Applause Entertainment as Tanaav and premiered to much acclaim on SonyLIV in November 2022. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir, Tanaav tells the story of a Special Task Group and weaves tightly knit action with the emotional stories of compelling characters caught up in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Season one of Tanaav featured a stellar Indian cast, including Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor and Shashank Arora and was directed by Sudhir Mishra (Serious Men) and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn (Hostages). Details about season two will be made available in due course.

Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios says: “We are thrilled that our relationship with Applause Entertainment will continue and are excited that this extension to the format deal will ensure a return for Tanaav. Fauda was our first big global hit and Tanaav its first local adaptation. It was very important for us to work with the right partner, one that could deftly cover differing perspectives in a highly complex situation and create interesting and relevant characters anchored in its own unique local setting and circumstances. The Applause Entertainment team did all this brilliantly, and we can’t wait to see what they have planned for season two.”

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment adds: “We’re honoured to extend our partnership with yes Studios after the resounding success of Tanaav Season One. The teams at Applause and Sony LIV are pumped as we set out to craft an even more gripping tale for our audience with a season two. Stay tuned for an extraordinary tale of courage, conflict, and camaraderie as we embark on this exciting new adventure.”

Fauda, which follows the work of a team of elite Israeli undercover agents, was created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz. It has won numerous awards, including Best Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards, and has been critically acclaimed in press across the world. Fauda is produced by L. Benasuly Productions and yes TV, with yes Studios distributing the series and format.