“Yoga has helped me centre myself and listen to my body”, says Rasika Dugal on World Yoga Day

Rasika Dugal, a one-of-a-kind powerhouse, who has floored viewers with her performances in shows like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Out Of Love shares her love for yoga on World Yoga Day. She is a fitness enthusiast and practices the discipline regularly. Her social media account is dotted with hilarious content about her tryst with yoga.

Talking about the discipline, Rasika says, “Yoga has helped me centre myself and listen to my body. Sometimes we don’t pay attention to the cues our body drops. For me, yoga is about being aware of the state of one’s body and healing it with movement.’

On the work front, Rasika’s upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.