“You are a Bihari too!” – Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s Marathi language question on Shekhar Tonite

After a long wait of fourteen years, Shekhar Suman is back with Shekhar Tonite, this time on YouTube, bringing audiences heartfelt conversations, sharp humour, and powerful perspectives just like only he can. Marking the beginning of this exciting new chapter, the first guest on the show is none other than Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari.

In a deeply engaging and thought-provoking conversation, Gadkari opened up about language, politics, public responsibility, and the importance of unity in diversity. Speaking passionately about Maharashtra and the Marathi language, he reflected on how living outside the state made him truly understand the value of Marathi culture and identity.

Opening up about the same, Nitin Gadkari shared, “We are proud of the Marathi language, Marathi culture, Marathi theatre, Marathi literature, Marathi songs, and Marathi poets like Arun and Shridhar Phadke. When I started spending more time outside Maharashtra, that is when I truly understood the importance of Marathi. And this idea of unity in diversity that is our speciality. It is a very beautiful thing.”

During the conversation, Shekhar Suman also touched upon the recent debate surrounding the Marathi language saying, “But speaking of Marathi, there was recently a diktat that those who cannot speak Marathi would not be allowed to drive scooters or auto-rickshaws. Those poor people got scared, and people like us Biharis became even more worried, sir. Please take care of us Biharis.”

To this, Nitin Gadkari responded, “You are a Bihari too. Let me tell you something after Bihar became a state, we built the maximum number of bridges and roads over the Ganga and changed the entire picture of Bihar. If we were against Biharis, then how could we have done all that? But it’s okay, they later took that statement back. We said that if there was no other work left and I had to drive an auto-rickshaw, then I too would learn Marathi, because if you cannot speak the language, you may lose your work. Every language should take pride in its literature and culture, but that pride should never turn into fanaticism or obsession.

He further added, “Politics does not only mean power politics. Politics is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations, and contradictions. Unfortunately, let me tell you something, for many of the things that upset or anger people, the public is more responsible than political parties or leaders. The day people decide what they will allow and what they will not allow, for example, deciding not to vote for someone who defies politics, will begin to change. If the public comes forward with conviction, the political system will transform.”

Speaking about his own principles and approach towards public life, Gadkari also said, “I have been elected to Parliament three times, and I decided that beyond a certain point, I would never compromise on my principles and values. At one point, caste-based movements were very active in Maharashtra, and I publicly said, ‘Whoever talks about caste politics, I will kick them hard.’ It made no difference to me because I believe that everyone in my constituency whether they voted for me or not belongs to me, and I will work equally for all of them. My entire constituency is my family. I will never discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste, religion, faith, language, or gender.”

Created by Adhyayan Suman and produced by Dharmesh Sangani, the show brings back Shekhar’s trademark blend of humour, honesty, and heart, just what audiences have missed for over a decade. With powerful guests, deeply personal moments, and Shekhar Suman back in his element, Shekhar Tonite promises to be more than a comeback.