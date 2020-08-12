‘You don’t even know our opinion and we…’, Alia Bhatt has been trolled by fans

Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)

The dynastic controversy has erupted after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. Sushant’s fans have targeted Star Kids and filmmaker Karan Johar. Similarly, the trailer of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s movie ‘Sadak 2’ was released. As a result, Dislike has been bombarded on social media, and actress Alia Bhatt has been trolled.

A few days ago, Alia got bored of trolling and closed her comment box for everyone. So now the fans have heard her well. One user said ‘Alia, you have closed your comment section .. You don’t want to know our opinion and we want to go see your movie? How can this be done? ‘ So another user said how disappointing the trailer is.

Khud to comment section off kar rakha hai…

Tum hmare openion bhi n lo aur hm tunhari movies dekhe ??



Ese kese chalega didi#Sadak2 #SushantDeathMystery https://t.co/KtW1WULDGW — nehaa (@mauryanehaa) August 12, 2020

Breaking News⚠️⚠️#Sadak2Trailer become the most disliked Bollywood film trailer on youtube ever.



Mubarak ho Alia Bhatt & Mahesh Bhatt



#Sadak2#MahaGovtBackingKillers — ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Mehonesthuman) August 12, 2020

First You open your Comment then talk about "Himmat"

Boycott #Sadak2 #AliaBhatt https://t.co/VmZ4rFU18i — Yash Patil (@Yash_Patil719) August 10, 2020

Who wrote these dialogues and who told alia to make our ears bleed like that 😭😭#Sadak2Trailer #Sadak2 pic.twitter.com/DtVxynmZKh — Navi (@NaviKRStan) August 12, 2020

Earlier, when the poster of the film was released, there was a demand to boycott the film ‘Sadak 2’. Now, as soon as the trailer is released, netizens are again targeting Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt. Also read: Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin’s Film With Baahubali Star to Feature Alia Bhatt?

On the occasion of ‘Sadak 2’, Mahesh Bhatt will once again enter the field of directing after 20 years. The three-minute trailer of the film introduces each of the roles and gives a glimpse of the story. The film stars Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor. The dearest person in Sanjay Dutt’s life (Pooja Bhatt) dies and then his interest in life goes away. That is how Arya (Alia Bhatt) brings new hope in his life.