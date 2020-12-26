“You give him any character, he adapts to it so nicely” – Paurashpur director Shachindra Vats on working with Annu Kapoor

Legendary actor Annu Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of King Bhadrapratap in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s magnum opus, ‘Paurashpur’, something that the audience and his fans are excited about and has been eagerly awaiting.

As the ruler of the Paurashpur kingdom, Bhadrapratap dictates patriarchy, thereby exploiting the women of his kingdom. One of the most important reasons to agree for playing such a powerful character in the show is that the versatile artist hasn’t attempted something like this in his prolific career.

Director Shachindra Vats informs, “Given his exemplary body of work spanning over decades and variety of characters, it is certainly not easy to convince Annuji for a role. Be it comedy, drama, or characters with grey shades, Annuji has pulled off every role with great aplomb. When it comes to Paurashpur, I can only say that I had the fortune of working with such a great actor.”

“King Bhadrapratap has shades of grey, but the character exudes power and attitude, and Annu Ji has done full justice to it. He has portrayed Bhadrapratap effortlessly, understanding the nuances well. You give him any character, and he adapts to it so nicely. I am a huge fan of him, and I am sure the audience and his fans will always remember his role in Paurashpur for years to come,” adds Vats.

Predicted to be one of the biggest and best series brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s magnum opus Paurashpur is already being talked about everywhere, making headlines even before release with its super exciting and intriguing trailer.

The period-drama series is directed by Shachindra Vats and also stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, among others.

Witness the epic story of an extraordinary kingdom with stories both bold & brutal, as the sexes battle it out amidst royal betrayals, double standards, gender politics & a decision that questions the social fabric of an entire kingdom.

Stay tuned to watch the masterpiece ‘Paurashpur’ on 29th December 2020 only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5!