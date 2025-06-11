“You have given our family a moment we will always treasure” – AB Devayya’s family thanks Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar as Mahavir Chakra Medal returns home

Sometimes, the most powerful moments in an actor’s journey happen beyond the screen. Recently, the family of Squadron Leader AB Devayya — portrayed by Veer Pahariya in Sky Force — took to social media to share an emotional post about the return of their stolen Mahavir Chakra medal, and the heartfelt support they received from Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar.

Squadron Leader AB Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, was honoured for his bravery in the 1965 Indo-Pak War. A few years ago, the medal was stolen from the family’s home, leaving them with a deep sense of loss.

Preetha Devayya, daughter of AB Devayya, wrote in her post: “When Veer came home to meet us and spend time with our family while he was filming Sky Force, he wanted to hear our story. That’s when he learnt about what had happened. He and Akshay sir took it upon themselves to help us. And today, because of both of them, my mother is holding the Mahavir Chakra once again.”

She further shared: “She is so touched, so emotional. She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there’s peace in her heart… Thank you Akshay sir. Thank you Veer. You have given our family a moment we will always treasure.”

Moved by the family’s words and the moment itself, Veer Pahariya reflected on Instagram: “This is why I chose to be an actor… to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story.”

The Indian Air Force hosted an intimate ceremony at Training Command, Bengaluru, where Air Marshal Tejinder Singh AVSM VM handed over the medal to Mrs. Sundari Devayya. The family described it as “a very special moment” — one that brought long-awaited peace and pride back home.

What began as a film journey for Veer Pahariya has now left an indelible mark on him as a person. His emotional words echo the true power of storytelling: when the line between reel and real disappears, and an actor’s presence brings comfort to those whose stories they honour.