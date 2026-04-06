YRF Entertainment appoints top streaming content strategist Saugata Mukherjee as Head of Content

YRF Entertainment, the streaming arm of Yash Raj Films, has appointed one of India’s top content strategist Saugata Mukherjee as Head of Content. YRF Entertainment has so far produced global hits like The Romantics, The Railway Men & Mandala Murders and has onboarded Saugata for films and series. Saugata will report directly to YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani says, “I’m delighted to welcome a creative thought leader who has consistently pushed boundaries of how the audience engages with content and has been at the forefront of transformative shifts for over two decades. At a moment when streaming is reshaping local and global entertainment landscape, Saugata’s creative instincts and strategic clarity makes him uniquely suited for our next chapter at YRF Entertainment. As a company, we believe in championing India to the world and that great stories transcend geographies. With Saugata’s insight, we’re hopeful to deepen our connection with audiences worldwide while continuing to invest in bold & unique local content and talent.”

Yogendra Mogre continues to be the Executive Producer on shows and will head production at YRF Entertainment. He will work closely with Saugata and Akshaye to build out the next slate of content offerings.

Saugata recently served as Head of Content and Executive Vice President at SonyLIV, where he led the platform’s content strategy, commissioning and original programming across genres and languages.

During his tenure, SonyLIV evolved into one of India’s leading premium streaming brands, with a portfolio of high-impact originals including Scam 1992, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Gullak, and Freedom at Midnight. The slate collectively won more than 100 major industry awards. Saugata’s two productions — Aarya (for Hotstar) and Rocket Boys (for SonyLIV) — earned nominations at the International Emmy Awards.

Prior to SonyLIV, Saugata led the India market entry for HBO Max and was a founding member of the leadership team that built Hotstar (now JioHotstar) into one of the world’s largest streaming platforms by subscriber scale.

His robust experience spans platform launches, digital transformation, content monetisation strategy and building high-performance creative teams in rapidly evolving media ecosystems.