YRF Music releases Saiyaara extended album with 2 more unreleased songs and more

Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara has turned out to be a generation-defining love story that has resonated globally to become the all-time highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema!

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, the film introduced two incredible actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in this sweeping tale of everlasting love and catapulted them to become India’s latest Gen Z heartthrobs!

Saiyaara’s unanimously loved music album has also created multiple records. No Indian album in recent years has achieved the scale and global resonance of Saiyaara. More than a soundtrack, it has become the sound of love in 2025, uniting audiences across geographies and generations.

In response to the overwhelming affection and constant fan requests, YRF Music is proud to present the Extended Album, featuring two brand-new tracks – Barbaad – Rock Version & Saath Tu Chal Humsafar and sixteen Original Soundtrack (OST) instrumentals, along with the previously released and much-loved seven tracks. This special release is crafted to satiate the passion of fans and to ensure that the romantic film of the year continues to be cherished and remembered for a long time to come.

Since its debut, Saiyaara album has redefined success for Indian music:

Album has collectively amassed 500+ million streams across music streaming platforms.

Album on top charts of ‘Gaana Top 50’

Album on top charts of ‘JioSaavn Top 50’

Album on top charts of ‘Amazon Music Top 50’

Album on top charts of ‘Apple Music Top 100’

Album crossed 100+ million streams across ‘JioSaavn’

Album featuring on Global Charts on YouTube, across ‘Top Weekly Videos Hindi, Top 100 Music Videos (India & Global), Top 100 Songs Global, and Trending 20 India’

5 songs featuring in ‘Top 50 on Spotify’

All songs are trending on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts with fans across the world creating millions of moments to the soundtrack.

Similarly, ‘Saiyaara Title Track’ has led the album in achieving historic success:

175+ million streams on Spotify

#1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global Charts

#10 on Billboard Global 200

#4 on Billboard Global Excl. US

#4 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs Daily Chart – a first-of-its-kind milestone for an Indian track

#1 track on JioSaavn for the last 8 weeks

With a legacy music catalogue that fuels round-the-year chartbuster momentum, YRF Music continues to prove its perennial charm and appeal across generations. From classic blockbusters to contemporary hits, YRF’s soundtracks resurface consistently across global streaming platforms, trending 365 days a year. From the timeless melodies of Dil To Pagal Hai and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to the adrenaline of Dhoom and Pathaan, YRF Music has been the gold standard of Indian soundtracks for the past many decades. Saiyaara is the latest chapter in this legacy, proving that YRF Music not only preserves heritage but also leads innovation in the digital-first era.

Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, YRF, said: “YRF has been a pioneer of original music and stories that continue to define eras. Saiyaara is one such shining result of this original creation, which proves that original Indian music can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s biggest albums. Its global success shows us that audiences everywhere crave authenticity, and YRF Music is proud to deliver that consistently. With one of the most enviable music catalogues in Indian cinema, YRF Music has built a legacy that resonates across time and technology.”

The Saiyaara Extended Album is now available across all leading music streaming platforms. This album marks not just the next chapter for Saiyaara, but a milestone in YRF Music’s journey of taking Indian soundtracks to the world that are original, iconic, and undeniably premium.

With the addition of new tracks and cinematic instrumentals, Saiyaara is poised to remain the album of the year, cherished and remembered for years to come. It also marks another milestone in YRF Music’s commitment to shaping how Indian music is experienced globally – on streaming platforms, short-form video apps, and beyond.