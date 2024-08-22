YRF teases the next chapter of Mardaani on the 10th anniversary of its unanimously loved cop franchise

Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema and the company teased the next chapter of the film while celebrating the 10th anniversary of this unanimously loved cop franchise.

Mardaani Part One was released in 2014 and in 2019 the film expanded with a sequel. Both these films were massive hits at the box office and have a huge cult fan following.

Rani Mukerji plays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a feisty, daredevil cop who always stands up for what is right and delivers justice with a lot of courage in the Mardaani franchise.

Mardaani subverts gender-norms and shows how a woman can be the ace of the pack in a male-dominated profession, leading from the front to protect those in need no matter how high the stakes.