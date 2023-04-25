Yun Sawarna: Swaraag releases new independent single

Indo-Western Folk Fusion band Swaraag has recently released their next independent single Yun Sawarna. After traveling the length and breadth of the country for their gigs the band is all set to take the indie music circuit by storm. The band has planned a string of releases and Yun Sawarna is the first in the lineup. The track is sung soulfully by the lead singer of the band Asif Urra and it features model-actor Arbaz Patel and Akanksha Bhalla. The song also has an amazing music video shot in some exotic locations of Rajasthan.

Speaking about the track lead singer Asif says – “Yun Sawarna is a very special track for us and a lot of our efforts have been invested in this song. It is one of our tracks amongst a series of independent tracks releasing this year. We have shot the music video in Rajasthan and created something new for our fans and followers.”

Swaraag is one of the most well-traveled bands in our country. They have performed over 1000+ shows in India and globally. Swaraag was the runner-up in the singing reality show Rising Star 3.

Born in the majestic lands of Rajasthan, Swaraag is a folk-fusion band hailing from Jaipur. The band features Pratap Singh (Founder/Team Coach), Arif Khan (Zitar player), Asif Urra (Lead Singer), Tasruf Ali (Saxophone), Rishab Rozar (Guitar), Arif Khan (Khartal/Morchang player), Sajid Khan (Drummer) and Saif Ali Khan (Tabla Player). They bring forth the best of traditional Rajasthani music amalgamated with modern instruments to create a mellifluous experience for the audience. With More Than 1000+ Performance Worldwide, Swaraag flavors are Sufi Fusion, Rajasthani Folk Fusion, Instrumental Fusion, and Bollywood Mashup.