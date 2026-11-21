Pune-bred street rapper Yung DSA, the breakout voice behind the viral hit ‘Yeda Yung’ has officially released his hard-hitting new single, ‘Hood Talk’.

While audiences across the country came to know him this past September when he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house and claimed the season’s first captaincy within days, ‘Hood Talk’ reintroduces the raw, unfiltered artist that Yerwada has known all along.

Built on the authentic slang of his neighborhood, ‘Hood Talk’ fluidly switches between Hindi, Marathi and Pune street dialect. The track’s hook opens with ‘Jai Shambho Jai Shankar,’ transforming a traditional street chant from his childhood into a rallying cry for his community. Across two aggressive verses, Yung DSA confronts his rivals, claims his title as the ‘Hoodstar,’ and puts ‘06’, the final digits of Yerwada’s pin code firmly on the hip-hop map. One bar encapsulates the track’s entire ethos: ‘what you call the hood, we just call the chowk’. Amidst the bravado, a grounded line about his family now paying their household bills in cash serves as a quiet testament to how far his hustle has brought him.

The release caps off a whirlwind two years for the rapper. Following the massive 2024 success of ‘Yeda Yung,’ Yung DSA left his BPO job to pursue music full-time, maintaining a selective, high-impact catalog with tracks like ‘Maaf Kar,’ ‘Rade Rapate,’ and ‘Fachadi’ (which he cleverly callbacks to in the second verse of ‘Hood Talk’). Having already earned critical acclaim from Rolling Stone India, The Times of India, and Deccan Chronicle, the new single acts as an uncompromising introduction to his artistry for his growing television fanbase.

Yung DSA states, “People know me from TV now, and I’m grateful for that love, but my story started on the chowks of Yerwada. ‘Hood Talk’ is a reminder that no matter how big the stage gets, I’m still the same kid from 06. I didn’t want to water down my slang or explain my culture. This one is straight from my streets, for my people.”

As Indian hip-hop increasingly embraces hyper-local storytelling, YungDSA stands out as an artist who has never diluted his sound to fit commercial molds. Infusing his devotion, street grit, and native dialect into every verse, ‘Hood Talk’ proves that even with national fame, YUNG DSA remains entirely true to where he started.

‘Hood Talk’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.