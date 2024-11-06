Yung Sammy makes history as first Indian artist to feature on Fire In The Booth

Yung Sammy, the trailblazing Nigerian-Indian hip-hop artist, has etched his name in music history by becoming the first Indian artist to grace the legendary stage of Apple Music’s ‘Fire In The Booth’ alongside Charlie Sloth.

This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian hip-hop, showcasing the genre’s global appeal and DESI TRILL signee Yung Sammy’s undeniable talent. With his unique fusion of contemporary hip-hop and traditional Indian influences, Yung Sammy has rapidly risen to prominence and captivated audiences worldwide.

Yung Sammy states, “I’m incredibly honored and excited to be part of ‘Fire in the Booth. This platform is a dream for any hip-hop artist, and I’m thrilled to represent India and showcase our vibrant culture to a global audience.”

Charlie Sloth, renowned for his infectious energy and ability to elevate artists, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Yung Sammy brought a ferocious energy to the booth. It’s a testament to the global nature of hip-hop and the incredible talent emerging from India.”

The episode features Yung Sammy delivering electrifying performances of original tracks and freestyle verses, showcasing his lyrical prowess and dynamic style. Fans can expect a high-energy blend of powerful beats and poignant storytelling that captures the essence of hip-hop.

To witness this historic moment, tune in to “Fire in the Booth” on Apple Music and YouTube.