Yuzvendra Chahal confesses being a big fan of Shiv Thakre

This weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was very special and memorable for everyone’s beloved Shiv Thakare. In the recent episode, Raveena Tandon visited Jhalak as a celebrity guest. On the other hand, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal came to support his wife and Jhalak participant Dhanashree Verma.

The weekend episode is going to be close to Shiv Thakare’s heart. Revealing about the reasons, he said, “This weekend episode is going to be with me for lifetime. First, I got chance to meet Raveena Tandon ma’am. Second, one of the top bowler of today’s time, Yuzvendra Chahal told me that ‘Shiv Bhai big fan’. Third, which is about my dream and I am working hard to reach there (become an actor). Farah Khan ma’am told me that ‘Shiv tu abhi actor ban ja’ (Shiv, you become actor now). When a person like Farah ma’am, who is not just a choreographer, but actress and film director say such things, it means a lot for person like me, who is thriving to achieve it.”

Being big fan of Raveena Tandon, Shiv Thakare was super excited to meet her and to perform in front of her, but his choreographer Romsha Shing made this meeting ‘horribly’ memorable for both Shiv and Raveena.

Talking about it, Shiv Thakare said, “Whenever it used to rain, the first thing that used to come in my mind was Raveena ji’s Tip Tip song. I was so excited to meet her and impress her, but my chorographer and team made me a Zombie. I was okay with the idea earlier but on final day when they started doing makeup, I regretted it. I was like mere aai-baba ne ek handsome ladka paida kiya tha aur yeah log ne mera Zombi bana diya (my mother-father gave birth to handsome boy, but these guys turned me into Zombi). Even I got scared of myself twice.”

“I was feeling so uncomfortable in front of Raveena ma’am in my zombie avatar that I told her ‘I don’t look so bad; I’m a slightly better version of this. I wanted to come to you and share some movement with you, which later on I could post on my social media’. But when Raveena ji told me that ‘don’t worry, I do follow your journey and the white flowers you gifted me, I will surely take with me’, tabhi mere jaan main jaan aayi (I felt relaxed), “Shiv Thakare concluded.