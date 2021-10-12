Zaahir Kar Do Na: Vinay Ram Tiwari writes, composes and sings a dulcet melody

As a part of the duo Nikhil-Vinay, Vinay Ram Tiwari composed some evergreen melodies for films like ‘Chor Aur Chand’, ‘English Babu Desi Mem’, ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ and ‘Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai’, among others. Since the last 15-17 years, the composer has been not only creating music independently but has also produced films including ‘Strangers’ (Aanand L Rai’s debut feature film) and the Raqesh Bapat starrer ‘Forever’.

‘Zaahir Kar Do Na’, a single released on the London based Mac Music, is the latest endeavour by the multi-faceted artist. Vinay had earlier released another single on the same label called ‘Meri Kahaani’ that had vocals by Sonu Nigam. Apart from writing the lyrics and composing the song, Vinay has also lent his voice to it. This is not the first time, though, Vinay has featured as a vocalist on a track. In the past he has sung for many independent projects and films including the duet ‘Jaane Thi Kaisi Raahon Mein’ (‘Strangers’) with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

One associates a strong sense of melody with Vinay Ram Tiwari’s music and ‘Zaahir Kar Do Na’ is no different. The tune is pleasant and gets stuck in your mind just after one hearing. The lyrics written by Vinay are simple and contribute towards making the song hummable. The antara portions are very beautiful and take the song a notch higher.

The music video has been directed by Vinay and the visuals do complete justice to the audio track created by him. Through the video we get to see some picturesque locations of London, the kind we don’t really get to see in videos or films shot there. The scenic beauty in the video definitely adds a lot of charm to it. A story of a young couple (played very well by Diljohn Singh and Esha Jass) has been woven through the video.