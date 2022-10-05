Zaheer Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt share a heartfelt connection on the stage for the first time

Zaheer Iqbal took to the stage to promote his and Sonakshi Sinha’s song Blockbuster at a recent Garba event in the city. These weren’t the only stars that blessed the occasion with their presence and superstar Sanjay Dutt was also seen sharing the stage with the artists.

Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram and shared his heartfelt moment with none other than Sanjay Dutt. Captioning the post he said, “ What a special night it was for me Sharing the stage with Sanju Sir for the first time Watching the love and respect being showered on him by the crowd Always been inspired by his Humility What a MAN I Love You Sir . Cannot wait to work with u someday (Just putting it out there in the Universe)”

Zaheer, Sonakshi and Sanjay Dutt showered the crowd with immense energy and power. Zaheer and Sanjay Dutt shared various joyfull moments on the stage and the audience was celebrating with sheer excitement and joy. The duo despite the fact of were sharing the stage for the first time showed nothing but love and respect for each other which was heartwarming to see. Zaheer expressed his respect for the superstar and how its been his dream to work with Sanjay Dutt through his Instagram post and we too agree! It certainly would be great to see the two of them on screen together, right ?

The promotional spree of the song BLOCKBUSTER song by Dhamaka Records, sung by artists Ammy Virk & Asees Kaur and starring superstars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has garnered much love and appreciation from the audience, proof of which is the 10+Million views on YouTube.