Zaheer Iqbal signs a three-film deal with Mudassar Aziz

Zaheer’s debut film Notebook was loved and highly acclaimed by many. The audiences are still in love with his adorable interactions with the kids from the movie. His performance in the movie was undoubtedly fantastic. His hard work and efforts have continued to be appreciated by the audience. In his second film, Double XL too he left the audience awestruck with the way he played the role of Zorawar Rehmani.

The actor’s perseverance seems to have paid off. While filming Double XL, in which he stars alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Mahat Raghavendra, writer-producer Mudassar Aziz signed him for a three-film agreement. While the social comedy was the first production in the past, the actor will shortly begin filming the second. “It’s a sports drama that’s currently in the development stage.”

He adds, “Mudassar saw my work on the set and asked me to collaborate with him on future projects. I believe in impressing others with my efforts and demonstrating that I am enduring.” We cannot wait for him to amaze us once again through his upcoming sports drama with Mudassar Aziz!