Zahrah S Khan makes history as the first Indian singer to perform at the Mawazine Festival alongside top international artists

Indian singing sensation Zahrah S Khan, known for her enchanting vocals and captivating stage presence, is set to make history as the 1st Indian singer to grace the prestigious Mawazine Festival stage on June 23, 2024, in Morocco. Teaming up with multi-platinum producer and writer Alawn, Zahrah guarantees an unforgettable performance. The lineup also includes K-pop sensation ATEEZ, international icons such as Nicki Minaj and Camila Cabello, and acclaimed producer Metro Boomin, among others.

This milestone not only highlights Zahrah’s extraordinary talent but also marks a significant moment for Indian music on the global stage. With over 2.5 million attendees annually, the Mawazine Festival ranks as the world’s second-largest music festival, featuring 90 events across 7 stages from June 21st to 29th.

Expressing her excitement about this milestone, Zahrah shared, ‘It’s an absolute dream come true to step onto the illustrious stage of the Mawazine Festival. This moment not only signifies a personal milestone but also represents the boundless potential of Indian music on the global spectrum. Collaborating with Alawn for this performance adds an electric energy that I can’t wait to share with the world. Together, we’re set to create an unforgettable experience, transcending borders and resonating with hearts worldwide.

Following her stellar performance at the Rema Concert, Zahrah’s journey to the Mawazine Festival in Morocco solidifies her status as a genre-bending artist who has captivated audiences worldwide. With chart-topping hits such as ‘Kusu Kusu,’ ‘Dance Meri Rani,’ ‘The Punjaabban Song’ and notable collaborations with some of India’s biggest music names, Zahrah continues to charm listeners with her unique style and talent.