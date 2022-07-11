Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian along with other judges spill on-set secrets about Prime Video’s Comicstaan Season 3

Amazon Prime Video’s popular comedy reality show Comicstaan is back with a season 3 to make your stomach ache with unabashed laughter once again!

Created by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan is a show where stand-up comics from all across the country compete in different genres of comedy over a span of eight episodes. They are mentored and judged by some of the most talented names in comedy across India currently. Even the audience has an equal hand in deciding each contestant’s fate.

This season is different from the previous ones, where the mentors and judges are completely separated. The judges’ seats will be helmed by people’s fav Ronny Bhaiya AKA Zakir Khan, Pushpavalli fame Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian. Sharing their experiences onset, the trio stressed on why Amazon Prime Video, as a platform, is very crucial for the Indian comedy scene.

“Comicstaan is not just a competition where we judge, and budding comics participate. It is an initiative to turn the audience’s interests towards comedy as a field. We want every contestant to do well, so that comedy thrives as a community. That’s the purpose of Comicstaan,” Zakir Khan shared. He joined the show in its second season and has been a part since then.

Sumukhi Suresh, a veteran on the show, stressed on the importance of such shows for budding comics. “Since its season 1, Comicstaan has helped put a lot of people on the map and brought them the recognition they deserve as comics. This show is essential for every single struggling comic out there with raw talent,” she said.

Kenny Sebastian, who had been a judge and a mentor for the past two seasons, revealed the judges’ secret code word on set! “When we weren’t impressed with a set but didn’t wanna be very harsh, we decided to come up with a code word for those situations. We used to say, ‘The writing of your set is so strong!’ Eventually, the contestants figured out what it really meant, and we had to change that,” he said.

Neeti Palta, who joined the show in Season 2 as a judge and a mentor, and has been a part ever since, said, “The contestants have come from all parts of the country. They bring in different flavours and a unique tadka to the show with their content, delivery, and mannerisms. It’s amazing.”

The show is set to release all its episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 15 July 2022. Apart from the judges, the show has a talented panel of mentors such as Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik, and Anu Menon.