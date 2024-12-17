Zayn Marie Khan joins the cast of Sony LIV’s Cubicles Season 4

Sony LIV’s much-loved series Cubicles is returning with its fourth season and is set to introduce an exciting new character that’s sure to shake things up! This season will delve deeper into the quirky and complex world of mergers and acquisitions, bringing fresh energy and intriguing twists to the storyline.

Joining the talented cast for its upcoming season is Zayn Marie Khan portraying Dhwani Mehra, a bold new addition who brings a dynamic spark to the office environment. In her late 20s, Dhwani is an accomplished professional known for her unwavering dedication and high standards. As a natural leader, she not only inspires her colleagues but also embodies the challenges faced by today’s young professionals.

Reflecting on her role, Zayn Marie Khan shared, “It feels like stepping into a family. The characters are so real, and the storylines capture the true essence of today’s workplace. I’m thrilled to bring something new to this journey. Each episode explores not just the challenges we face in our careers but also the relationships we develop at work. It’s going to be an amazing season for viewers.”

Season 4 also features Abhishek Chauhan (Piyush Prajapati), Ayushi Gupta (Sunaina Chauhan), Niketan Sharma (Naveen Shetty), Ketaki Kulkarni (Neha Kelkar), and Nimit Kapoor (Vikram Malhotra). Under the direction of Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and produced by TVF, Cubicles 4 promises to explore the complexities of leadership, career aspirations, and the delightful chaos of corporate life.