Zee Bollywood brings new action-packed movies with its Action Ka Vaar film festival

When it comes to action and drama films, Bollywood leaves no stone unturned. Action is a genre that made Bollywood stars into Heroes everyone aspired to be! Be it Amitabh Bachchan’s impactful dialogue delivery, Nana Patekar’s versatility, Ajay Devgn’s intensity or unmatched stunt sequences by Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty, Zee Bollywood is all set to journey into the action-filled world of Bollywood with its film festival ‘Action Ka Vaar’. 101% shuddh action and drama se bhari nayi filmon ka hoga tagda vaar with films such as Kohram, Gangaajal, Krishna, Baazi, Badal and Khuda Kasam premiering on Zee Bollywood for the very first time, from 8th June to 13th July, every Wednesday at 9pm. With dhamakedaar dialogues, intense fight scenes, power punches, and legendary songs, the channel will teleport you to a world you’d not want out from!

Kicking off the Action ka Vaar festival is the high-octane action-drama film, Kohram starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff on 8th June at 9pm. Following the failed attempt at taking down a corrupt minister, the colonel assumes a new identity to get the job done. Fuelled with unexpected twists and turns of events, Kohram features excellent performances by the one-of-a-kind pair – Big B and Nana Patekar. Up next, we have Prakash Jha’s national award-winning film, Gangaajal, starring Ajay Devgn on 15th June at 9pm. To clean out the community of the deceitful works of the politicians, IPS Amit Kumar is assigned the case; what follows next is a brutal fight between the honest police force and criminals of the society.

Doubling on entertainment, up next, we have Suniel Shetty and Karishma Kapoor starrer Krishna on 22nd June at 9pm that got everyone’s feet tapping with its iconic track Jhanjharia. When an aspiring pilot is framed for a heinous crime and put in jail, he then goes on a mission to avenge the true criminal. With catchy music numbers and class-apart action, Krishna is a must watch for the audience. Taking the thrill up a notch, we have Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni starrer Baazi on 29th June at 9pm. While investigating a tricky case, when a duty-loyal officer comes close to uncovering the crime, he is framed for murder and locked away in the prison. However, to bring justice, he flees the prison, goes undercover as a woman to unravel the conspiracy. Brilliant performances by the artists, the film gave us some of the grooviest music numbers.

As our adrenaline peaks, we have the next new arrival Badal, starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji on 6th July at 9pm. After a scarring childhood, Badal sets out on a journey to avenge the death of his parents. Badal is the perfect amalgamation of action and entertainment. For the festival finale, we have Khuda Kasam featuring Sunny Deol, Tabu, and Farida Jalal on 13th July at 9pm.

Now, Zee Bollywood is the new destination for these new titles. So, relax and enjoy a month filled with non-stop power-packed entertainment every Wednesday at 9pm.