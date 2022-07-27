Zee Cinema to host world television premiere Bachchhan Paandey on 31 July

Bachchhan Paandey jaisi personality aur kisi ki nahi – he is an action hero you will love and a don to watch out for. An out-and-out Akshay Kumar entertainer, Bachchhan Paandey is a light-hearted, entertaining, energetic film…topped with his signature dose of action. It’s a complete mass entertainer Akshay has done after a long time. So get ready to welcome Bachchhan Bhaiyaa aka Akshay Kumar and gorgeous Kriti Sanon with the World Television Premiere of Bachchhan Paandey on 31st July at 8pm only on Zee Cinema.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey features Arshad Warsi as the playful Vishu who is seen doing what he does the best and is a real treat to watch; Jacqueline Fernandez brings her charming self as she showcases electric chemistry with Akshay Kumar. Pankaj Tripathi adds quirky and fun elements to the film as the Guruji along with spectacular performances by Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film Akshay Kumar said “Though comedy is my favourite genre, I love experimenting with different roles. I have a hunger for this, I constantly chase the new. So one could say I am a very greedy kind of a person when it comes to work. Bachchhan Paandey is a mass entertainer and I’ve taken up a film like this after a long time. Not only does it sketch out the hero to be an unconventional villain but also, the whole film outlines a fresh narrative for the audience to just sit back and enjoy.”

“My first hearing of the script is purely as an audience member. I want to know whether I want to see this film or not. And Bachchhan Paandey was a film I would definitely watch – it is light-hearted, with thrill, drama, and greatly written characters. Comedy is one of the most difficult genres there is; one has to have impeccable timing with the punchlines and sense of humour to make it look effortless. But my aim, always, is to get into the character so much that I make you forget who I am. I make you forget what my previous one was, and that works for me. It’s always a breeze collaborating with Akshay Kumar. He is a great person at heart. I think that is one of the reasons he just goes on and on and on. Everybody wants to cast him because he is absolutely trouble-free. Apart from that, Bachchhan Paandey also gave me the opportunity to work with beautiful Kriti. She is a joy to work with, so hardworking and extremely sincere”, added Arshad Warsi.

The film follows the journey of an aspiring director, Myra and her actor friend Vishu, who decide to make a film on Baghwa’s infamous don Bachchhan Paandey. As they start snooping around about his life, they unleash layers to the great Bagwa ka hitman. Par kyu bane Bachchhan Paandey Baghwa ke hitman? In their secret attempts to conduct their research, will Myra get what she wants?