ZEE Ganga’s Bhojpuri content scripts a resounding success with its primetime viewership reaching 125%

ZEE Ganga, only Bhojpuri GEC in the category, has once again proven why it is the one-stop destination when it comes to Bhojpuri entertainment. Over the years, the Bhojpuri content GEC channel has set new benchmarks by reinventing itself and curating content that appeals to all kinds of tastes.

Staying true to its ethos and prioritizing the viewing requirements of its audience, ZEE Ganga adds a new milestone in its journey by achieving 125% slot growth, alongside 39 % growth in TSV and 41 % growth in Reach. (BARC, B&J, CS2+, AMA000’s, Mon to Fri, 1900-2100hrs, Wk ’14-25′ 22) in its original content prime-time viewership in this year. This rare yet amazing feat is now the channel’s crowning glory, as it moves ahead with renewed vigor to continue its success story

Driven by their culturally rooted motto of ‘Har Pal Aviral’ ZEE Ganga has striven to form a deep connect with its audience and provide world class original Bhojpuri content to them. The channel’s prime-time content slate, with fresh, new, and interesting stories, is a prime example of that. The channel brings to its audience four unique stories that bring out the true Bhojpuriya spirit in all its glory. The audience in these two hours get to witness the grit of Shyama, an extremely talented but a dark-skinned Kirtan singer, who with her talent, fights the social divide and challenges the notions of beauty and bias against color in the musical family drama Shyam Tulsi, (7 pm).

This is followed by the romantic drama Mitwa, (7.30 pm) an endearing story of compromise, finding companionship, support, and respect. It showcases the positive mindset of Ritu, its protagonist who stops at nothing to fight for her husband’s pride and profession, that is looked down upon by society. Bringing to fore another social issue is the show Kanya Pradhan (8:00 pm), a socio-cultural family drama. It’s an inspirational story of Aarti deciding to take matters in her own hands and smash the patriarchy on her path to discovering her true individuality, empowering herself and governing the village that she’s the Gram Panchayat of.

The prime-time entertainment ends with Bandhan Tute Na (8:30 pm), a family drama with supernatural twist. It presents the rivalries and luxurious life of the zamindars with some paranormal elements, making the viewers cheer for the heroine and hope that she prevails at the end. Together, these shows, with intriguing plotlines and power-packed performances, have been an integral part of the household’s prime-time viewing, much to the delight of Bhojpuri speaking audiences.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL, said, “Our shows have always showcased the true blue Bhojuriyat values, traditions, and way of life. We want our audiences to feel a connection with the characters and the concepts that they are watching on screen. The completion of the 200 episodes of all our prime-time shows is a testament to the fact that we are on the right path. This achievement pushes us to bring to our viewers more such riveting yet relatable content in the near future.”

ZEE Ganga has consistently upped the game of entertainment for its viewers through its offerings while also engaging with them. The channel is known for entertaining the audience with its unique content all around the year while adding value in their lives through family-oriented offerings, with more and more in the bucket to offer, the channel is redefining entertainment and original content for its regional audience through a Savaan special and few other upcoming special festive offerings.