Zee Music Company turns up the heat as Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jubin Nautiyal set the stage ablaze with Samjho The Vvaan

The song launch turned into a house-full celebration, with a power-packed audience response setting the tone for an evening filled with music, romance and high-energy entertainment. The fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, coupled with a special live performance by Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari, made the evening a memorable celebration of “Samjho Na”.

The evening began with conversations around love and relationships, building intrigue and anticipation around the song. The excitement reached another level with the arrival of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, who engaged in a fun and spontaneous interaction with the hosts and audience, speaking about love, chemistry and their first-ever romantic pairing on screen.

The energy soared further with the entry of Jubin Nautiyal, who took the stage with a high-energy performance of “Samjho Na”. Joined by Suvarna Tiwari, Jubin had the audience singing along, transforming the venue into a vibrant celebration of love and music. The performance reached a spectacular high with enthusiastic audience participation and a confetti moment.

The celebrations continued with a special “Samjho Na” music video preview, bringing Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari together on stage. The audience got an exclusive glimpse into the romantic world of The Vvaan, with Sidharth and Tamannaah’s chemistry taking centre stage on the giant screen and drawing an enthusiastic response from the house-full audience.

The evening also featured a special #SamjhoNa selfie moment, bringing the artists and fans together for a collective celebration. The event culminated with the much-awaited announcement of The Vvaan’s theatrical release date as September 25, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra said at the song launch, “It was wonderful to see the love and excitement for our film and the song. Shooting ‘Samjho Na’ was such a fun and memorable experience. Jubin has truly been my lucky charm; he has given me so many special songs filled with love, and I feel like he is my voice. While shooting, there was a fun moment when I was carrying Tamannaah during one of the romantic sequences. Luckily, her balance is really good because we were both almost about to fall, which had us laughing. It was amazing to finally share the song with the audience and see their reaction.”

Tamannaah Bhatia said at the song launch, “It felt really special to launch ‘Samjho Na’ in front of such an amazing live audience. The entire experience was filled with a lot of fun and excitement. Seeing the audience’s love and energy for the song after its launch made all those moments even more memorable.”

Jubin Nautiyal said about “Samjho Na”, “‘Samjho Na’ is a very special track for me. I have always loved singing for Sidharth, and there is something special about seeing him bring my songs to life. Whenever he is a part of one of my songs, it makes the experience feel even bigger and more special. It was wonderful to finally celebrate the song with the live audience and see their love for it.”

Composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, “Samjho Na” brings a soulful and romantic dimension to The Vvaan. Krishna Kishor has handled additional live production, while Eric Pillai has mixed and mastered the track, with Michael Edwin Pillai as assistant mix.

For Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, “Samjho Na” marks their first-ever on-screen romantic pairing, offering audiences a new dimension to their characters and an emotional entry point into the world of The Vvaan.



Backed by a distinctive creative team, The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa R Kapoor for a commercial entertainer rooted in Indian folklore and fantasy. The film brings together adventure, mystery, humour and romance, creating a world designed for a wide family audience. The larger universe of the film has also been expanded through The Legend of Vvaan comic book.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan arrives in cinemas on September 25, 2026, promising a big-screen folklore-fantasy experience where visuals, music, mystery, romance and scale come together.

“Samjho Na” is now streaming on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and all digital platforms.