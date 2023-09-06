Zee Studios and Makhija Film’s Joram selected for A Window in Asian Cinema category at Busan International Film Festival 2023

The Busan International Film Festival, renowned for celebrating the diversity and excellence of Asian cinema, has announced its selection of the film “Joram” in the prestigious “A Window in Asian Cinema” category. The festival shall be held in October. This thrilling achievement not only signifies the film’s artistic merit but also highlights its significant contribution to the tapestry of Asian cinema.

The inclusion of “Joram” in the “A Window in Asian Cinema” category at the Busan International Film Festival underscores the film’s outstanding storytelling and its ability to resonate with a diverse audience. Manoj Bajpayee’s heartfelt appreciation for the recognition and Devashish Makhija and Shariq Patel’s pride in the film’s selection highlight the dedication and passion that went into creating this cinematic masterpiece. As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for the world to witness the captivating narrative and artistic brilliance of “Joram,” which promises to be a window into the rich tapestry of Asian cinema. The film has been collectively produced by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm.

Interestingly, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has also recently won the ‘Best Actor Award’ and ‘Best Cinematography Award’ at the Durban International Film Festival. The film premiered at Rotterdam earlier this year and more recently participated in Sydney Film Festival & Edinburgh International Film Festival.