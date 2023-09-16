Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures’ spy thriller Berlin all set for its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience as Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures proudly announce the world premiere of “Berlin” at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October. This spy thriller, starring Ishwak Singh in a groundbreaking role as a deaf-mute young man, alongside Aparshakti Khurana, promises to captivate audiences like never before.

“Berlin” promises to deliver an immersive experience where espionage, trust, and the blurred lines between innocence and guilt take center stage. The film revolves around a deaf-mute man who gets arrested on the charge of being a spy. A sign language expert interrogates on behalf of a government agent. As the mystery unravels, the sign language expert is drawn into the dark world of espionage, deceit, and corruption. The line between innocence and guilt blurs in this gripping tale.

Ishwak Singh, bubbling with anticipation, shares his excitement: “The opportunity to premiere ‘Berlin’ at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles is a dream come true. It’s a testament to the incredible journey we’ve embarked upon and elevates the level of Indian storytelling. I can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

Director Atul Sabharwal adds, “The premiere of ‘Berlin’ at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles is an honor. It reflects the dedication of our team in crafting a suspenseful and intriguing narrative. We can’t wait to share this thrilling journey with the audience.”

Aparshakti Khurana, says “Working on ‘Berlin’ was an incredible experience. It challenges storytelling boundaries, and I’m eager for the audience to unravel the mysteries we’ve woven. We are excited that the film shall be presented at such an eminent global platform.”

Rahul Bose – ”Being part of ‘Berlin’ has been a memorable experience. The film’s narrative is a blend of suspense and emotion that I am pretty sure will have the audience hooked. I am very happy it will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.”

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, aptly describes the film as, “A mesmerizing blend of suspense and deception that will keep you guessing throughout. We are delighted to take Indian cinema to a global audience with back-to-back international premieres.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures, written & directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film stars Ishwak Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi & Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.