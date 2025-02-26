Zee Studios brings horror thriller Sabdham to North India, releasing on February 28

Zee Studios is all set to release Sabdham, a gripping sound-based horror thriller, in North India in both Hindi (Dubbed) and Tamil (Original) on this Friday, 28th February 2025.

Helmed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the critically acclaimed director behind the cult hit Eeram, the film promises to deliver a chilling cinematic experience that revolves around the eerie power of sound.

Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the star cast includes Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, M. S. Bhaskar.

Prepare to be haunted—where every sound tells a story, and silence is only the beginning.