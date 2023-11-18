Zee Studios’ Films, Joram and Berlin, sweep top honors at South Asian International Film Festival Festival

In a spectacular display of cinematic prowess, Zee Studios emerges as the powerhouse behind the award-winning films, Joram and Berlin, at the prestigious SAIFF Festival.

Joram, produced by Zee Studios, clinched the esteemed Jury Award, showcasing the studio’s commitment to fostering compelling narratives and innovative storytelling.

Adding to the accolades, Smita Tambe’s captivating performance in Joram earned her the title of Best Actress, highlighting Zee Studios’ dedication to bringing forth impactful and authentic stories.

Smita Tambe shared, “Namaste! Thank you so much South Asian International Film Festival for this honour. This is a very memorable evening. Thank you Shariq, Ashima, Anupama, my lovely director Devashish, our producers Zee Studios and Makhijafilm. Joram is a very intriguing film that shall move hearts. Looking forward to the film’s release on 8th December.”

Meanwhile, Berlin, another cinematic gem from Zee Studios, secured the Best Actor award for Ishwak Singh’s exceptional portrayal, solidifying the studio’s reputation for nurturing outstanding talent.

Ishwak Singh shared, “Thank you to my visionary director Mr. Atul Sabharwal, his love and passion for cinema helped me navigate through my journey in ‘Berlin.’ Would like to dedicate this award to my friends in the deaf community. It was my interaction with them that taught me a new way of communication and it will stay with me forever.”

Both the films have a festival favourite and their recent premieres at the MAMI Film Festival garnered immense adulation.

Zee Studios continues to be a trailblazer in the world of cinema, consistently delivering films that captivate audiences and garner critical acclaim.