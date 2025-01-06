Zee Studios gears up for an electrifying FY25 with a vibrant multilingual slate

Zee Studios, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence in cinema, has announced a power-packed calendar for FY25, featuring an eclectic mix of multilingual films that promise to captivate audiences across India and beyond. This slate reflects Zee Studios’ unwavering commitment to regional and national storytelling, underscoring its position as a leader in the entertainment industry.

A powerhouse that has redefined the entertainment landscape, seamlessly blending innovation with tradition. Under the visionary leadership of Umesh Kumar Bansal, Chief Business Officer, the studio continues to redefine cinematic experiences across genres and borders. From curating cult classics to launching globally acclaimed blockbusters,

From heart-wrenching dramas to action-packed narratives, Zee Studios’ upcoming releases cater to a diverse audience. The lineup includes:

Fateh (Hindi) – Kicking off 2025 with a bang, this film promises action and drama, releasing on January 10, 2025.

Game Changer (Tamil/Hindi) – Also releasing on January 10, 2025, this film brings an intriguing dual-language appeal.

Emergency (Hindi) – A highly anticipated film releasing on January 17, 2025, expected to resonate deeply with audiences.

Devaa (Hindi) – Set for January 31, 2025, the recently unveiled poster has already garnered rave reviews.

Loveyappa (Hindi) – A romantic drama releasing on February 7, 2025.

Dhadak 2 (Hindi) – The sequel to the superhit love saga, releasing on February 28, 2025, is one of the year’s most awaited films.

SK30/Majaka (Telugu) – An exciting Telugu film slated for February 21, 2025.

Beauty (Maruthi film) (Telugu) – Releasing on March 7, 2025, this film promises to charm audiences.

Kingston (Tamil) – Also releasing on March 7, 2025, this title adds to Zee Studios’ impressive Tamil portfolio.

NVV/Nilai Varun (Tamil) – Scheduled for March 28, 2025, with an alternate release on March 21, 2025.

Phule (Hindi) – A historic tale set for release on April 11, 2025.

Some of the most awaited titles in this lineup include:

Kennedy (Hindi) – A film that has won global acclaim, raising anticipation levels sky-high.

Dhadak 2 (Hindi) – Building on the legacy of its predecessor, this sequel is poised to be a blockbuster.

Devaa (Hindi) – The film’s recently released poster has created a buzz, reflecting Zee Studios’ knack for impactful marketing.

Fateh (Hindi) – Promising a mix of action and gripping storytelling.

Kaalidhar Laapata (Hindi) – A mysterious and thrilling addition to Zee’s diverse slate.

Shaunki Sardar – A thrilling tale to be released in June.

A Look Back at Recent Releases

Zee Studios’ releases in late 2024, including Sabarmati (Hindi), Hey Siri Ve Siri (Punjabi), Vanvas (Journey) (Hindi), and UI (Kannada), garnered immense love from audiences. These films not only strengthened the studio’s foothold in regional and national markets but also showcased its ability to deliver compelling narratives across languages.

Multilingual Excellence as a Growth Strategy

Zee Studios has embraced a multilingual approach to cater to India’s linguistically rich and culturally diverse audience. By simultaneously releasing films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages, the studio is tapping into regional markets while ensuring universal appeal.

With this well-curated lineup, Zee Studios aims to:

Strengthen Regional Market Presence: Films like SK30/Majaka and Kingston position Zee Studios as a formidable player in regional cinema.

Deliver Nationwide Blockbusters: Titles such as Dhadak 2 and Kennedy promise mass appeal, resonating with pan-India audiences.

As Zee Studios gears up for these ambitious releases, the studio reaffirms its mission to innovate and lead in the entertainment sector. With a strategic blend of compelling stories and regional diversity, the FY25 lineup is poised to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.