Zee Studios in association with V.H Entertainment commenced the shoot for their upcoming film Godday Godday Chaa

Zee Studios is consistently emerging as a pioneer in providing a spectacle of Indian regional cinema to the world. After delivering massive hits like Qismat 2, Main Viah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Zee Studios is all set to commence shooting for their next film, ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ in association with V.H Entertainment. The title of the film is a Punjabi colloquial meaning ‘’excitement’’, we are sure like its title audience will too be excited to see the film.

The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz in pivotal roles. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is written by ‘Qismat 2’ fame Jagdeep Sidhu and shall be directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora who also directed Guddiyan Patole.

Zee Studious recently clinched 36 nominations at the illustrious PTC Punjabi Film Awards for 2022.