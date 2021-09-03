Zee Studios launches its first-ever NFT on Polygon, powered by NFTically

Zee Studios is proud to announce its first-ever NFT drop on its own NFT Store, powered by NFTically. For this initiative, Zee Studios has integrated with the Blockchain of Polygon. Zee has been in the entertainment industry for decades and owns a plethora of unique, exciting possessions which Zee Studios will now be able to share with their fans across the world, using NFTs. The capability to create and launch NFTs is facilitated by the NFTically SaaS Platform.

Toshendra Sharma, CEO and Founder, NFTically, said, “Our mission is to revolutionise the NFT space by making it accessible to everyone – celebrities, influencers, artists, and enterprises. With a clear focus on NFT awareness and the platform (UX), we aim to connect people with their favourite collectibles, artists, and objects. NFT market-related transactions are soaring to new heights every day and given our relationship with art, culture, and emotion, India can be the epicentre of the NFT uprising.”

Navin Shah, CEO and founder, EMC worldwide said, “World is thrilled about digitised art. We see major traction across and globe and India is ripening to this phenomenon. We are at the right time to explore multiple opportunities with NFT. We are happy to bring in this first NFT with NFTically and looking forward to bringing in many more in coming times”.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, “It is a defining moment for us to become the first film studio in India to launch NFTs and this initiative ties in with our future facing plans. Zee Studios will provide NFTs for cinema lovers and collectors through its repository of strong line up of film content.

Store Link: https://zeestudios.nftically.com/