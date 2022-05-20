ZEE5 adds another feather to its cap with The Kashmir Files

After creating history at the box office by being the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore mark at the domestic box office post the pandemic, The Kashmir Files has now broken records for its digital debut as well. Premiered on ZEE5 on May 13, the film received the highest opening weekend numbers as well as the highest first week numbers.

With the highest number of views and streaming minutes for the opening weekend at 6MN+ and 220MN+ respectively and with the highest number of views and streaming minutes for the first week at 9MN+ and 300MN+ respectively, The Kashmir Files has broken all records on ZEE5. This is another achievement for the Indian homegrown OTT platform after registering a world record for being the first OTT platform to release a Bollywood commercial film with Indian Sign Language interpretation.

Available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Indian Sign Language, The Kashmir Files is the movie to watch out for if you haven’t already.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are delighted to see the response ‘The Kashmir Files’ has received on our platform. The film depicts a historically noteworthy incident that has tugged at the heartstrings of many, and it is indeed overwhelming to see the response we have received from across the world. We wanted to make it accessible for a larger audience base by releasing it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as the Indian Sign Language. We are enthused by the response the film has received within a short span of time on ZEE5, and it encourages us to continue delivering purposeful entertainment to our audiences.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri said, “Starting from its theatrical release to now, its digital release, the love from the audience for The Kashmir Files has only grown spirit by spirit. This movie has been my most gratifying project so far and I am thankful to the viewers for accepting it, loving it and making it their own. The first week’s numbers for the digital premiere on ZEE5 are very encouraging and I hope that with ZEE5’s global reach, more and more people discover it and watch it”.

Actor Anupam Kher said, “The Kashmir Files is more than a movie, it is a movement, and I am happy to see that it is breaking all records for its digital debut as well as it continues its winning streak on ZEE5. I am looking forward to the coming weeks as well as I am confident that this movie has a long way to go and many more hearts to touch”.

*The numbers for the opening weekend and the first week include all language feeds of ‘The Kashmir Files’