ZEE5 announces stale of 80+ titles for 2022

ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, has unveiled their blockbuster content slate for 2022 with 80+ titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate encompasses 40+ original shows and 40+ movies featuring an expansive gamut of genres, including cutting-edge thrillers, high-voltage action, gripping dramas, light-hearted comedies, and soul-stirring romances.

In line with its content strategy, ZEE5’s vision is to narrate stories that mirrors the viewer’s soul and caters to every consumer cohort across the country. As part of this approach, ZEE5 has also announced collaborations with leading creative minds like BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with powerhouse cinematic talent like Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

The slate of Hindi originals includes the riveting, TAJ – an epic tale of succession, the much-anticipated Forensic, Duranga – a romantic thriller, latest seasons of audience favourites like Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3 amongst many more. Amping up the ante, the platform will also feature the digital release of some of the biggest theatrical blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and John Abraham’s Attack to name a few. The content slate also comprises a strong line-up of regionals, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali. In line with the platform’s aim to offer unique and premium content to a wide variety of audiences, the high-voltage trailer of the 2022 content slate promises phenomenal and electrifying entertainment for viewers, satisfying their varied entertainment needs.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are enthused by the response that Indian OTT viewers have given to ZEE5, it has further encouraged us to curate a slate that caters and connects to the audiences across India. As a consumer-first brand, we have invested in expanding our creative pool bringing India’s diverse talents, creativity, culture, and stories closer to the people across the nation and to the global audience. The growth has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab. We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages. At ZEE5, the vision has been to be the platform of choice and I am certain the 2022 slate will address the varied interests of today’s audience.”

Speaking about ZEE5’s content strategy and the new content slate, Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content and International Markets, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Over the last couple of years, the OTT ecosystem has undergone a significant transition due to constantly evolving consumer preferences and consumption patterns. At ZEE5, our #SoulToScreen approach continues to be a critical pillar in conceptualizing the content slate for various markets and designing our content strategy. We are proud to unveil our content slate for 2022 across languages and reaffirm our commitment of engaging viewers with premium quality content. Keeping in mind the dynamism of this ecosystem and our sharp insights into India’s diverse cultural preferences, we are confident that ZEE5’s extensive mix of new originals and movies will be successful in entertaining audiences in India and globally.”

Talking about the content slate, Ms. Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 added, “At ZEE5, our endeavor has been to narrate real, authentic, compelling stories, and expand the canvas of entertainment; a strategy aimed to cater to our multiple consumer cohorts. We have already begun 2022 on a great note, with encouraging audience response for Mithya, Love Hostel, Abhay 3, and Bloody Brothers to name a few. At ZEE5, we are obsessive about new ideas, narratives and working with exceptional creators who are passionate about their craft. Our slate for 2022 encompasses all of this and much more, and we are confident of raising the entertainment quotient further as we move forward. We are certain 2022 will be a power-packed year for our viewers with intriguing, inspiring, and innovative storytelling.”

ZEE5 has been a pioneer in delivering engaging content and delighting consumers, as is clear from the platform’s recent initiatives like announcing a volley of Tamil-language releases or being the first OTT platform to foray into Punjabi-speaking markets with original content or scaling up its Bengali and Telugu content offerings. In line with their aim of “entertainment inclusion”, ZEE5 has a robust slate planned for their Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali-speaking audiences as well. The recently announced Tamil slate includes names like Valimai, Nilamellam Ratham, Anantham, Paper Rocket, Five-Six-Seven-Eight, Alma Mater, Ayali, Thalamai Seyalagam, Fingertip 2, Kolaigara Kairegaigal and Aindham Vedham.

The Telugu slate includes titles like Gaalivaana, Kinnerasaani, Recce 2, ATM Prema Vinam ,Maa Neella Tank and Aha Naa Pellanta. The Punjabi content titles on the platform include Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, along with Bengali titles like Shikarpur, which marks the OTT debut of Ankush Hazra, Raktakarabi featuring Raima Sen and Vikram Chatterjee, and Swetkali. These titles will join marquee names like Radhe, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Break Point, Rashmi Rocket, Sunflower on ZEE5. Audiences can enjoy the premium content line-up on the platform with a subscription of Rs. 599/year.

Currently the highest growing OTT platform in India as per latest industry reports, ZEE5 is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling. Today, ZEE5 is home to over 5 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content and 160+ live TV channels.

With a rich library of over 3,500 films; 1,750 TV shows, 700 originals, ZEE5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has an exciting line-up for 2022 that will add to its extensive library of content offering a wider array of catalogue to entertainment seekers.