ZEE5 announces the World Digital Premiere of Har Har Mahadev

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform, today announced the world digital premiere of the Marathi historical action-drama film – ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Premiering on December 9, the inspiring story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande is backed with an ensemble cast such as Sharad Kelkar, Subodh Bhave Amruta Khanvilkar, Nishigandha Wad, Sayali Sanjeev, Hardeek Joshi, Milind Shinde, Kishore Kadam, Nitish Chavan, and Ashok Shinde.

Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande and produced by Zee Studios along with Sunil Phadtare under the banner of Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is the first Marathi multilingual film which depicts the inspiring story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who fought alongside 12,000 Bijapuri soldiers with his army of 300 soldiers. With an IMDB rating of 8.1, the emotional storyline, action-packed sequences, and phenomenal acting in this historical action drama struck a chord with the audiences in theatres.

With its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on December 9, 2022, the film will be available to viewers in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages in 190+ countries.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India commented, “In an effort to cater to the rising demand for quality content, our focus has also been to acquire blockbuster films across languages. And there is growing appetite for Marathi films. With films like Har Har Mahadev being added to our portfolio, we believe that we will satiate the craving. We are elated to have the first Marathi multilingual film on our platform and are looking forward to a successful run.”

Director Abhijeet Deshpande commented, “Har Har Mahadev is a historical action thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout the film. The storytelling has a tautness that will keep the audience interested and carry them through a range of emotions. With grand visuals and powerful performances, this story also reveals the unknown facets of the grand Maratha history. We are glad that the movie will be available for the viewers in 190+ countries and will get a wider reach via ZEE5.”

Sharad Kelkar commented, “Har Har Mahadev was a challenging film as it demanded a lot from me physically and mentally. I am glad to have gone through this enriching experience. Now with Har Har Mahadev having its world digital premier on OTT, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope we a get the same response like we did in the theatres!!”

Subodh Bhave commented, “Being part of a movie like Har Har Mahadev was a different experience altogether. The movie narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle. Each character was carefully crafted by the makers, and everyone has put in their all to preserve the sanctity of the role. I am glad that via ZEE5 the audience in 190 + countries will be able to watch it.”

Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “I am delighted to be a part of this movie that not only entertained the audience but also had a great storyline. Now that the movie is releasing on ZEE5 in five languages, we are sure that due to the brand’s global reach, the movie will have a larger audience and be widely regarded. Can’t wait for more people to watch it.”