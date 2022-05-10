ZEE5 announces world digital premiere of the first ever Marathi zombie film Zombivili on 20th May

Zombivili is the first ever zombie film in the realm of Marathi cinema and stars Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parshurami, Amey Wagh and Trupti Khamkar in lead roles. Produced by Yoodlee Film and helmed by Faster Fene director Aditya Sarpotdar, Zombivili combines humour and social commentary and was highly appreciated by critics and fans at the box office. It is now headed to ZEE5 for its digital premiere on 20th May.

The movie tells the story of Sudhir (played by Amey Wagh), a middle-class engineer who moves into an airy high-rise apartment in Dombivli with his pregnant wife Seema (played by Vaidehi Parashurami) in the hopes of a better life. However, early on, they realise that there’s an acute water shortage and soon after, there is a zombie outbreak in the nearby Janata Nagar slum. As the zombies multiply, the veneer of the privileged folk cracks and we see that the worst villains here aren’t the bloodthirsty undead but the deeply selfish and mercenary living.

A zombie apocalypse film delivered with a dash of humour, the film tackles many topics such as the rich-poor divide, the strength of a feminist heart, mindless urban development and prejudice against slum dwellers.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, our focus has always been on curating a rich content catalogue across languages which connects with our audience across the country. Following our consumer-first philosophy, we are happy to announce the digital premiere of Zombivili which has witnessed a phenomenal response from the audience and is based on a unique concept, featuring a talented star cast to showcase societal nuances with light-hearted comedy.

This is in line with our vision to diversify ZEE5’s content pallete with real, relatable and authentic content across languages and genres. Bolstering ZEE5’s regional content line-up, Zombivili marks an industry-first concept in Marathi entertainment, and we are sure it will be enjoyed by our significant Marathi diaspora of audiences across the globe.”

Director Aditya Sarpotdar said, “We waited a long time, due to the covid outbreak, to showcase our film in cinemas, however the success of the film is a testament to the hardwork we all put in and the faith we had in the concept. Zombivli is the first zombie film in the realm of Marathi cinema, and I am happy that the audience loved our sincere attempt to present a global concept with a local twist. Now for those who haven’t watched the film yet, catch it now only on ZEE5”.

Actor Amey Wagh said, “I am so proud of our director for making such a wholesome movie which serves a social message with a dash of humour. Zombivili is an out and out fun movie which the entire family can watch together and laugh over at, but it also gives the viewers something to think about. We had a blast shooting for this movie and I am excited for its digital release on ZEE5 which gives us an opportunity to reach out to a wider base and a global audience”.

Actor Vaidehi Parashurami said, “I loved the concept the minute I read it and I am glad that the audiences have loved it too. The making of this movie saw many hurdles due to covid, but the wait was worth it. And now with Zombivili releasing in over 190+ countries on India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5, I am sure that this movie will continue to win hearts all over”.