ZEE5 unveils Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting: A gritty Telugu supernatural thriller premiering June 27

ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and a hub for bold, multilingual storytelling, is all set to present its newest Telugu original series ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ a gripping supernatural Thriller set in the heart of Andhra’s rural landscape. Starring Abhignya Vuthaluru and Charan Lakkaraju, and directed by Krishna Poluru, the series premieres on June 27. With haunting folklore, buried village secrets, and a bold investigation at its core, the series promises an edge-of-your-seat viewing experience, also making it binge worthy.

Set in the 1980s, in the remote and fear-stricken village of Viraatapalem, a chilling curse silences celebrations, every bride dies mysteriously on her wedding day. No marriage has taken place for over a decade. The village is frozen in fear; its population reduced to only the very young and the very old. When a bold police constable (Abhignya Vuthaluru) is posted to the town, she refuses to accept the curse as truth. Teaming up with a reformed convict, she begins to pull at the threads of a mystery the village would rather keep buried. One woman: One village: A thousand secrets. And in Viraatapalem, some of those secrets are dying to stay hidden.

ZEE5 Telugu Business Head – Anuradha Gudur said, “At ZEE5, we aim to showcase stories that reflect the realities, fears, and resilience of everyday people. ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meenu Reporting’ is an atmospheric and emotionally compelling story that blends suspense with social commentary. Through the lens of a remote village, the show explores how fear can take control of an entire community, and how courage can disrupt decades of silence.”

Director Krishna Poluru shared, “After Recce, I’m thrilled to collaborate with ZEE5 once again. ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is set in a village where a chilling curse has stopped weddings for over a decade, every bride dies mysteriously on her wedding day. That belief has turned into fear, and fear into silence. This series is about breaking that silence. We’ve built a world that feels real, eerie, and emotionally grounded, where one woman dares to ask the question, everyone is afraid of.”

Producer Sriram, South Indian Screens shared: “After the success of Recce, it feels great to join hands with ZEE5 once again for ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’. This story stood out to me right from the beginning; it’s haunting, layered, and deeply rooted in the kind of fears many communities quietly carry. As someone who has spent years creating stories for television and playing characters myself, this project gave me a chance to explore something more atmospheric and grounded. I’m proud of the world we’ve built with this series: mysterious, tense, and emotionally real, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Abhignya Vuthaluru said, “Being part of this project was intense and fulfilling. The role demanded sensitivity, strength, and vulnerability especially in a world that dismisses facts in favour of fear. Shooting in the village, surrounded by real locations and real people, gave the entire experience a rawness, audiences I am sure will like it.”

With superstition, suspense, and a powerful message at its core, ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is not just a Supernatural Thriller, it’s a battle between fear and truth, unfolding in the most unexpected of places.