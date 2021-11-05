Zee5’s Squad promises to be an action-packed thriller with a gripping storyline

An action thriller, patriotism, special forces, and a ‘Squad’. Get ready with popcorn and samosas to watch the most entertaining film this month. Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment, Squad is a story that revolves around a little girl who has lost everyone in her life and a battle between the nation’s special forces. The original action-packed film is directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, releasing on November 12, 2021, exclusively on ZEE5.

Bringing in the new hero in town, Squad marks the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj along with the versatile actors from the Indian film fraternity Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, Dishita Jain among others. The high-octane action thriller will release on November 12, 2021 exclusively on ZEE5, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “With a variety of action-thrillers on ZEE5, we are happy to now introduce – Squad, a film with new talent, an entertaining storyline and lots of action. The journey of shooting this film with Nilesh Sahay, Rinzing Denzongpa, Malvika Raaj and the power packed team of Squad has been amazing, and we are excited for our global audiences to watch the film”

Producer, Director and Writer, Nilesh Sahay shared, “After so many challenges due to pandemic, our labour of love is finally ready. It’s a film made with a lot of passion and the hard work that has gone into creating the thrilling action sequences is there for everyone to see. I would like to see people giving their love to Rinzing, Malvika, the cute child artist and the whole team that has given their blood and sweat for the film. Over to you all now so please do watch it on ZEE5”

Rinzing Denzongpa shared, “There is a lot of excitement to see how people would respond to the film and I really hope that they watch it on ZEE5 and like it. I have personally learnt a lot through the journey of Squad, and it has been an enriching experience”.

Malvika Raaj shared, “I never knew I had so much of strength when I was told the film will involve me doing lot of action with Rinzing. But Nilesh really believed in us more than we believed in ourselves and that really helped. I hope people would give me as much love as they gave me for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ back then”

Pooja Batra shared, “Beyond excited for my next release Squad. I have done a movie after so long and I can’t wait for everyone to see me in it. Everyone in the movie is top shelf and have done such an amazing job especially my director Nilesh Sahay”

Squad will premiere on ZEE5 on 12th November 2021.