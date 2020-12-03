Zeeplex brings to the audience a story of love, magic and action with Tamil film Biskoth – premieres on 4th December

The way we perceive entertainment has undergone a mammoth of a change and as the audiences evolve, so have the ways. Zeeplex has been instrumental in bringing to the viewers’ entertainment from all around through its pay per view model. The latest film that the platform has acquired the rights to is the Tamil film, Biskoth.

South Cinema has been garnering a mass appeal, and it is platforms like Zeeplex that enable makers and creators to reach out to viewers at a global level. A one of its kind C2H service for the viewers, Zeeplex has a lot of features to offer and brings entertainment directly to their TV screens and digital platforms.

Directed by Kannan, Biskoth is produced by Trident Arts and features an ensemble cast of Santhanam, Sowcar Janaki, Motta Rajendran, Tara Alisha Berry, John Vijay, among others. The story narrates the tale of 3 generations, with three different individuals that are played by Santhanam. However, none of them have any connection with each other and the twist and turn of events are what make the story interesting.

At a time when TV viewing seems to have taken a backseat, this is a well-thought plan to enable everyone to come together and go back to the good old days of when movie nights were a thing. Biskoth received decent reviews and for a film that is a 2020 release, what better than Zee plex to watch it at?

Biskoth premieres on December 4, 2020, and is available for viewing on the screens right at the comfort of your home!