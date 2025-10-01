Zeishan Quadri called the ‘Glue’ of his group in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss is known for constant fights, shifting loyalties, and dramatic twists, but amidst all the chaos, viewers believe one contestant has managed to keep his friends strong and united — Zeishan Quadri.

Netizens have been praising Zeishan for being the voice of reason inside the house. Whenever arguments break out or misunderstandings grow, he is often the one stepping in to cool things down and find a middle ground. Because of this, many fans have started calling him the “glue” that holds the group, also lovingly called the Yaari Gang, together.

“Zeishan is the wise one of the house. He listens, understands, and then speaks. That’s why people trust him,” a fan commented on social media. Another wrote, “He’s not just entertaining, he’s keeping everyone together like a true leader.”

Fans also point out that Zeishan’s maturity shows in the way he handles conflicts. He doesn’t jump into petty fights but instead gives thoughtful advice to those around him. Many believe this comes from his background as a writer, where observing people and understanding psychology plays a big role. His ability to connect situations with deeper meaning has made his housemates rely on him more than anyone else.

Apart from his wisdom, Zeishan’s humor and candid nature keep the energy alive in the house. Viewers feel he balances both — being an entertainer when needed and being a guide when things get tough.

As one user wrote, “Without Zeishan, this group wouldn’t survive. He is the reason they are still together.”

For fans, it’s clear — Zeishan isn’t just playing Bigg Boss, he’s shaping the way the game is unfolding, proving himself as both the heart and the backbone of his group.