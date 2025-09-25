Zeishan Quadri proves fair play still exists in Bigg Boss house

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 19, viewers witnessed an unexpected and heart-warming moment of maturity. Zeishan Quadri, who is known for his sharp observations and fearless attitude, gave current captain Abhishek Bajaj genuine advice on leadership.

What made this moment even more special was that Zeishan and Shehbaz Badesha belong to the opposite group inside the house. Despite the ongoing group rivalries, both of them openly supported Abhishek’s captaincy. Shehbaz even praised some of Abhishek’s decisions, saying that being captain is never easy but Abhishek had handled it with sincerity.

This gesture of supporting someone outside their own group surprised many housemates and impressed the audience. Social media was flooded with appreciation posts for Zeishan and Shehbaz, with fans calling them “true sportsmen” and “real leaders who rise above petty fights.”

The incident proved that Bigg Boss is not just about competition—it is also about respect, growth, and fairness. Zeishan’s balanced approach and Shehbaz’s encouraging words showed that healthy criticism and honest praise can exist together.

As fans celebrated the episode online, one thing was clear: Zeishan and Shehbaz earned massive respect for standing by fairness over group loyalty. Their maturity turned out to be one of the most talked-about highlights of the week.