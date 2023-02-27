Blurr Movie Review

After ‘Badla’ (2019) and ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022), Taapsee Pannu stars in yet another film that happens to be the remake of a Spanish film written/co-written by Oriol Paulo. However, unlike these two films, which were released in theatres, ‘Blurr’ has been dropped on a streaming platform. ‘Blurr’ is an official remake of the Spanish film ‘Los ojos de Julia’ (‘Julia’s Eyes’). The thriller has been directed by Ajay Bahl who has helmed films like ‘B.A Pass’ and ‘Section 375’ in the past.

Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu) lives in Delhi with her husband Neil (Gulshan Devaiah). Gayatri’s twin sister Gautami resides in Nainital and suffers from blindness. Gautami is disturbed by the occurrence of certain events. At one point, she decides to hang herself in her house. Gayatri, who is several miles away, gets the feeling that something is not right with Gautami. She persuades Neil to leave for Nainital with her immediately and check on Gautami. As the couple reaches Nainital, they find out that Gautami is dead. While the police believe it to be a case of suicide, Gayatri feels there is more to it.

The biggest victory for a thriller is when it manages to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its duration. ‘Blurr’ succeeds on that front. The film starts on a very interesting note and keeps you guessing what will happen next. The milieu or the way it has been presented plays a very important role in keeping you hooked to the narrative. The film is a little over two hours and has a very good pace to it. However, there are certain elements in the narrative that don’t work very well. The ease with Gayatri overhears an important conversation that leads her further in her investigation does not come across as plausible. Some of the events are predictable and dilute the impact of the narrative. Even after the identity of the killer is revealed, you are not sure about the motive behind some of their actions.

Taapsee Pannu delivers a very good performance. One, however, wishes that there was more of Gautami in the film and the actress had the opportunity to do a few things to help the viewers differentiate between the two characters. Gulshan Devaiah does well despite the limited scope provided to him. Abhilash Thapliyal delivers a performance that is devoid of any false notes. S M Zaheer leaves a mark despite playing a caricaturish character.

‘Blurr’ starts off on a great note, offers thrills aplenty and then, loses its way. It is a film that could have been so much more.