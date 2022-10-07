Book Review: The Logic of Sports Betting by Ed Miller

Are you ever curious about the entertainment industry´s very popular field of sports betting?

Have you ever wondered how different sports books work and which bets can benefit you?

Well to get well versed with the field of betting you can always pick this book by Ed miller which

explains to you the Logic of Sports Betting. It can actually give you the logic of how things in the

betting world work and if you are someone fond of trying your luck every now and then this can

be a perfect book for you. You can get a winning formula for all your future bets and appreciate

and thank the author.

“Ed Miller is a best-selling (over 300,000 copies sold) author of books on poker and

gambling. This is his first book on sports betting, but maybe his favourite book to write

so far.”

Does not matter if you are a beginner or have years of experience, this book is a must. Create

your own models or follow punters on Twitter, this book is going to help you in the long run. This

book has all the information about strong and weak markets and advantages of certain kinds of

bets and also how to make the best use of add ons like welcome bonuses and bet boosts. If

you’re pressed for time or don’t see yourself reading the whole book, you can click here to

learn more about betting bonuses and see how effective and attractive they can be for the

sports betting market.

5 Key Reasons You Should Go for the Logic of Sports Betting

Expert opinions from authors

The authors of this book are really well experienced. The book has been written by Ed

Miller and Matthew Davidow. Ed Miller is a successful American poker player and has

authored several books related to poker strategies. Some of his popular works are

Getting Started in Hold’Em: Theory and Practice, 10 Things Good Poker Players Don’t

Do, and Small Stakes No-Limit Hold’Em. While he is a celebrated author, Ed Miller has also earned degrees in Physics and Electrical Engineering from MIT. Matthew Dawidow,

is a person all about sports. He is a sports modeller and has also co-founded two sports

analytics firms.

Learn when to place live bets

Everything you read in this book gives you a fair idea of how the business works and

how the betting sites gain advantage over players and how you can turn them to your

advantage. But also the specific sections focus on benefits of live bets and how betting

on live matches during timeouts can play in your favour. For example if you are watching

a Football game on live TV, your feed will be delayed by about 15-20 seconds and

ideally the sportsbook has seen a whole Football play before you. So betting during a

time out gives you a fair chance than betting on every goal or move.

Learn the statistics

The key here is to keep a record of your bets so you have a good sample size to see

what strategy you should follow to turn your bets into wins. A sample of 1,000 bets

sounds like a lot and to a regular punter it is, but in reality that is the only way you will

know if what you are doing is correct. This is very good to find a working and definitive

strategy but mind you with betting no record is definitive.

Learn how sportsbooks profile customers

This book tells you all about the business models that the different betting sites have and

how they operate. This can be good for you as a punter to understand since this will give

you insights into the internal machinery of the business. This will not only broaden your

perspective but also give you a good chance and strategy to make the odds work in your

favour. The book also talks about the advantages and disadvantages of being on the

other side of business. So if you are a punter who outgrows the strategy deployed by the

betting sites you might end up being blocked from their platforms.

Understand the key to winning

The book makes you understand that the key to win in the long run is accumulating a

high turnover on your value bets, and gaining a positive return on investment from them.

One more benefit of understanding this concept is that it helps in determining and seeing

which people in the industry are not real winners.

More or less The Logic of Sports Betting comes in with a lot of perspective for anyone

interested in sports betting. You can learn a lot more from the book than we list here. The

book is so good for a beginner to understand the basic terminologies, insights into business

models of betting sites, how odds are created, what types of markets exist in the industry,

where you should look to gain an advantage over sportsbooks, what methods you can use to

pocket some extra money and much more.

We can definitely recommend this as a good read to anyone of you who are into sports betting

or want to try your luck with it or just want to read it out of your curiosity for the field.

Wondering where you can read the Logic Of Sports Betting? Buy it today on

Amazon.com or Audible if you are interested in audio books!