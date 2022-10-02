Chhalle Mundiyan Movie Review

With multiple successes under his belt, Ammy Virk has had a great year so far. His latest film ‘Chhalle Mundiyan’ has released directly on a streaming platform. While there would be no box-office analysis this time, the film might just get a wider reach because of digital distribution. ‘Chhalle Mundiyan’ is the second film directed by Sunil Puri who had earlier helmed the romantic drama ‘Sadi Gali Aaya Karo’ (2015).

Pamma (Ammy Virk), who grew up in a small village in Punjab, now works in Canada. As he returns to his village after five long years, the villagers are shocked to see him being accompanied by a Canadian lady and a child. Instantly, they assume that Pamma has married the white woman. As chaos and confusion takes place in his household, Pamma reveals that the woman happens to be the wife of his boss and he has brought all of them for an India visit. Pamma is still in love with Jassi (Mandy Thakar), a young woman from his village whom he hasn’t met or interacted with in a long time. Pamma starts looking for Jassi around his village. He tracks her after a while but is disappointed to see her with a baby. He gets the impression that Jassi is married and is the mother of a young child.

‘Chhalle Mundiyan’ has been designed as a comedy of errors and manages to entertain while sticking to a particular template. The milieu has been represented well and the characters have been fleshed out properly. The film is high on the humour quotient and the dialogues are extremely funny. The screenplay has been structured well and has a very good pace to it. The hurdles, that the couple faces, have been placed along nicely and they contribute greatly towards keeping your interest in the film alive.

Overall, ‘Chhalle Mundiyan’ is an engaging romantic comedy with interesting twists and turns. While it is not common to see Punjabi films being released directly on streaming platforms, ‘Chhalle Mundiyan’ could lead to many films from the state opting for a direct-to-OTT release. Streaming platforms would hugely benefit from this as there is a dearth of family-friendly content in the digital space.