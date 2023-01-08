Drishyam 2 Music Review

Devi Sri Prasad or DSP has been one of the top composers in the Telugu film industry for the last two decades. Though he scored for Tamil films sporadically, his entry into the Hindi film industry was long due. Though his Telugu chartbusters were recreated (‘Dhinka Chika’ – ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’ – ‘Maximum’, ‘Seeti Maar’ – Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai’) from time to time, one waited for DSP to make a full-fledged entry into Hindi cinema. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ turned out to be that one film that opened several doors for him in the Hindi film industry. While it was a Telugu film, it was dubbed in Hindi (and other languages) and the album became popular across the country. Songs like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Saami Saaami’ and ‘Oo Bolega’ continue to top the charts.

The Abhishek Pathak directed ‘Drishyam 2’, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, is the first Hindi film which DSP has scored original music for. The lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Given the theme of the film, one expects the album to feature thematic songs complementing the narrative of the film. ‘Drishyam’ was a four-track album put together by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar. With three songs, the ‘Drishyam 2’ is shorter.

The album opens with “Sahi Galat”, a rap song sung by King. Usually, when a rapper is brought on board to render a song, they are also given the responsibility to write the lyrics. Most such songs are filled with oversimplified verses and grammatical errors. Here, thankfully, Amitabh Bhattacharya is handed over the task of writing the words. The lyrics, which depict the mindset and motives of the protagonist, are one of the major highlights of the song. DSP layers the track with appropriate beats.

“Saath Hum Rahein” is Drishyam 2’s equivalent of “Carbon Copy” from ‘Drishyam’. The situation is quite similar – Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family going on a trip and enjoying the small, beautiful moments in life. DSP composes a breezy tune and Amitabh Bhattacharya writes some lovely lines that reflect the bond shared by the family. The song suits Jubin Nautiyal’s voice and he sings pretty well.

With “Drishyam 2 – Title Track”, Usha Uthup’s voice is heard in a Hindi film after years. Her voice is still as punchy as ever and she renders the song with gusto. Giving her company is Vijay Prakash who also does a good job behind the mic. The thematic track grows on you with repeated hearings. The aural ambiance created by DSP plays an important role in keeping one hooked to the song.

While DSP would need a different kind of film – one that has good scope for music – to register an impact in the Hindi film industry, he does well with the kind of opportunity given to him in ‘Drishyam 2’. One looks forward to the maverick composer doing more full-fledged albums in the Hindi film industry.